GARRETT — Kathryn Gertrude LaCross, 77, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on March 28, 1943, in Crowley, West Virginia, to Oliver D. and Velma C. (King) Buckland. They both preceded her in death.
Kathryn was a homemaker.
She married William LaCross on May 22, 1978, in Auburn, Indiana, and he passed away on Aug. 14, 2001.
She was a member of Garrett American Legion Post 178 Auxiliary.
Surviving are a son, James “Jim” Murray, of Garrett; two daughters, Lori Beverly, of Garrett and Rhonda and Gary Isham, of Garrett; four grandchildren, Tony Vonholten, Qwinn McLarren, Tamesa Isham and Mataya Isham; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; three brothers; and two sisters.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a brother; and a sister.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
There will be a private service on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Ron Stambaugh officiating.
Memorials may be directed to Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, P.O. Box 5, Huntertown, IN 46748.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
