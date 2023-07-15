LAFAYETTE — Belinda Marie (Bogardus) Davis, 58, of Lafayette, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at her home, with her family by her side.
She was born on July 2, 1965, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Bill and Pam (Treadwell) Bogardus.
She was a graduate of Columbia City High School and earned her Bachelor Degree in Electrical Engineering from ITT Technical Institute.
On June 7, 2003, she married Scott E. Davis, on their farm in Lafayette. Scott survives.
Belinda was a beautiful person inside and out. She was an artist with a love for all genres of art. She enjoyed painting, drawing and pottery, but enjoyed learning and trying any kind of new art, no matter what the palette. She also loved animals, especially her horses and dogs. She was an avid fisherman. She also raised chickens, ducks, and peafowl. She was active in 4-H and was poultry superintendent one year. Belinda was also a master backgammon player. She enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing and had plans to retire by the lake with Scott. Above all, family was the most important thing in her life. She was very family-oriented and loved spending time and making memories with her family. Belinda was a kind and gentle soul who was loved by all. She thought of others first.
Along with her husband, Scott, she is survived by her mother and stepfather, Pamela (Dick) Koch; and her father and stepmother, William (Lynne) Bogardus; her children, Amber Davis, of Lafayette, and Jeremy E. (Carrie) Davis, of Battleground; her sister, Tammy (Scott) Mikesell, of Holland, Ohio; two stepbrothers, Bill (Aleta) Koch and John Koch, of Columbia City; and her grandchildren, James and Kyla Davis, of Lafayette, Bindi, Body and Banyon Davis, of Battleground.
Belinda was preceded in death by her niece, Jessica Mikesell.
Memorial contributions in Belinda’s name, may be given to Indiana 4-H Foundation at P.O. Box 3125, Indianapolis, IN 46206 or online at in4h.org.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m., until time of service at 3 p.m., on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Soller-Baker, Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Lafayette, IN 47909, with Pastor Joe Park Jr., officiating.
Share memories and leave condolences at www.soller-baker.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.