FORT WAYNE — Leslie Lee Gregory, a longtime resident of Fort Wayne, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
Born on July 3, 1958, in Warsaw, Leslie was the daughter of William and Sandra (Stevens) Vanator.
She spent her formative years in the area and graduated from nearby Dekalb High School before going on to earn a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Purdue University. Later, she earned an associate degree as a veterinary technician from Indiana Business College.
Professionally, Leslie worked for Raytheon as a computer systems and software engineer. She also worked for South Milford Veterinary Clinic, which was fitting for her as she was a genuine lover of animals.
She also enjoyed gardening and was a good cook. She loved butterflies and television shows like Game of Thrones, Hand Maid’s Tale, and many types of Science Fiction. Most of all, Leslie was a devoted wife and a proud mother.
Those who survive with memories to share include her husband, Greg Gregory, to whom she was married on Aug.16, 2009; daughter, Sarah Mauney (significant other, Akash Shah), of Hershey, Pennsylvania; mother, Sandy Vanator, of Berne; brother, Jonathan Vanator (wife, Amy), of Albany; and sisters, Valerie Cullen, of New Castle, Colorado, and Jennifer Vanator (husband, Marco Pagliacci), of Washburn, Wisconsin.
She was preceded in passing by her father and her grandparents.
A Life Celebration® is planned with Titus Funeral Home, 2000 E. Sheridan St., Warsaw. Friends may gather there on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m., and memorial service beginning at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of Leslie’s love for animals, the family would appreciate memorial gifts for the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, 3411 Sherman Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46808 or Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County, P.O. Box 1906, Warsaw, IN 46581.
