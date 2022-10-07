ANGOLA — Wayden Lane Bennett, 13, received his heavenly wings on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.
Wayden was born in Muncie, Indiana, on June 24, 2009, a son of Ronald Lane Bennett Jr., and Chantel Marie Bennett.
Wayden was an eighth-grade student at Angola Middle Schooln where he was a part of the Angola Football Team.
Wayden was a boys' boy, loved motorcycles, enjoyed going to Big Mike’s Bike Nights, cherished time playing football, baseball and basketball. He had artistic abilities in drawing, loved playing video games, riding his bike, listening to music and without anyone knowing, loved his cuddles with mom. He had a goal of being an engineer and he was going to use his football talent to get to college to complete his goal of being an engineer.
Wayden saved six lives and was a hero!
Surviving are his parents; siblings, Torri Townsend, Wyatt Bennett, Juliette Bennett and Rosie Bennett; grandparents, Julie Croucher, Mitch Bumgardner, and Jeff (Alicia) Dorais; great-grandparents, Charles (Carol) Pettibone; his beloved dogs, Watson, Ruger, and Beau; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Wayden was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Emmett and Linda Bennett.
Services will be at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at First Assembly Church of God, 1400 W. Washington Center Road, with calling one hour prior.
Calling will also be held at the church on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, from 2-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Indiana Donor Network.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.
