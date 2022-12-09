ANGOLA — Ora “Sam” McClish Jr., 80, of Angola, passed away on Dec. 7, 2022, after a long battle with being on kidney dialysis.
He was born to Ora Sr. and Pauline (Penick) McClish on July 21, 1942, on the family farm in Pleasant Lake. He grew up on the farm and went to school until his junior year when he started attending school in Angola. He graduated from Angola High School in 1960 and received his business degree from International Business College in Fort Wayne.
He liked living on the farm and taking care of his horses.
After graduating he served in the Army Reserves in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Upon returning, he worked in the accounting department at Moore’s Business Forms in Angola for more than 40 years before retiring.
Sam married Marsha Tiffany on July 15, 1972, at Pleasant Lake Baptist Church in Pleasant Lake by Rev. Russell Brayton.
During Sam and Marsha’s marriage, a lot of cars came through the years, including 10 Corvettes to many street rods. His true passion was his ’63 Chevy. He won many trophies for drag racing his ’63 Corvette Split Window.
Sam was truly a knowledgeable man and could build anything from houses to rebuilding transmissions.
From Sam and Marsha’s marriage a very special daughter was born, Shaya, who for six years took wonderful care of Sam. We will very much miss his wisdom of always knowing what to tell us.
Surviving are his loving wife of 50 years, Marsha McClish of Angola; and his beloved daughter, Shaya McClish of Angola.
Funeral services will be at noon on Monday at Pleasant Lake Baptist Church in Pleasant Lake, with Rev. George Foulk officiating.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday, prior to the service at the church.
Private Burial will be at a later date in Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola.
Memorial donations may be made to the Pleasant Lake Baptist Church, Pleasant Lake.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed online through our website: www.weichtfh.com.
