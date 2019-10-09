AUBURN — Ethel M. Goodman, 77, of Auburn, Indiana, died Oct. 4, 2019, at her home.
Ethel was born Oct. 10, 1941, in Albion, Michigan.
Ethel is survived by two sons, Linzie Goodman Jr., of Auburn, and Kevin L. Goodman, of Auburn; two daughters, Tamera (Jeff) Murphy, of Garrett, and Shelly A. Goodman, of Auburn; brother, David Tawney, of Washington; sisters, Diane (Frank) Goodman, of Auburn, Sharon Fox and Virginia Goodman; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Linzie Goodman Sr.; daughters, Melody Harmon and Polly Padilla; and a grandson, Derek Padilla.
A graveside funeral service will be held Thursday, Oct. 10, at 2 p.m., at Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.
Arrangements are being handled by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
