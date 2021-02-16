KENDALLVILLE — Catrina Ann Bailey, age 48, of Kendallville, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at home.
Tina was born in Manchester, Tennessee, on July 7, 1972, to Claude Carl Manns and Debra Sue (Goff) Manns. Her father passed away on Oct. 8, 2018.
Tina graduated from East Noble High School in 1992. She married Tod Alan Bailey on Oct. 8, 1994, in Kendallville.
She was employed by Group Dekko in Avilla.
Survivors include her husband, Tod Bailey, of Kendallville; sons, Lucus and Mia Bailey, of Kendallville and Dylan Bailey, of Kendallville; granddaughter, Juniper Bailey; mother, Debra Manns, of Kendallville; mother-in-law, Pam Bailey, of Kendallville; sister, Dawn Manns, of Kendallville; stepsister, Rebecca “Becky” Manns, of Fort Wayne; nieces and nephews, Steven Ferrer, Chase Dennis, Clarissa Dennis, Sarah Kline, Jonathan “Johnny” Kline, Tyson King and Taylor King; sisters-in-law, Nici and Kent Allread, of Hamilton and Rachel and Zach Ruse, of Kendallville; and nieces- and nephews-in-law, Zachary (Sadie) Allread, Benjamin Allread, Bailey Ruse and Lillian Ruse.
Tina was preceded in death by her father, Claude, in 2018; her father-in-law, Larry Bailey, in 2013; and two infant children, Alex in 2001 and Christopher in 2003.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, from 2-6 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville and prior to the service on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at 10 a.m.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home, with Pastor Mike Albaugh officiating.
Burial will take place at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Casket bearers will be Kent Allread, Zachary Allread, Benjamin Allread, Zachary Ruse, Tyson King and Matthew Mendenhall.
Memorial donations may be made to the family.
