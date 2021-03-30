Lance O. Bergmann, 80, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Friday, March 26, 2021, at his residence.
Arrangements by Hess Funeral Home and Cremation Services in LaGrange.
Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. High 67F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: March 30, 2021 @ 2:12 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.