LAGRANGE — Mary Perkins, 86, of LaGrange, Indiana, died Sept. 17, 2019, at Life Care Center of LaGrange.
Mrs. Perkins was born on Nov. 9, 1932 in Hindman, Kentucky, to Oliver and Cordialie (Caudill) Richardson.
Living in LaGrange County since 1951, she was a homemaker, and a member of Stroh Church of God.
On Feb. 17, 1951, in Hindman, Kentucky, she married Earnest Perkins. He preceded her in death on Nov. 23, 2014.
Surviving are two daughters, Diane Bills, of LaGrange, and Debbie Wilkins, of LaGrange; two sons, Randy (Judy) Perkins, of LaGrange, and Don (Tabitha) Perkins, of Vicksburg, Michigan; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a half-sister, Mercedes Taylor, of Hindman, Kentucky.
Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Andrew Perkins; a son-in-law, Richard Wilkins Jr.; and four sisters, Lettie Hammond, Emma Jacobs, Ollie Craft, and Elli Reynolds.
Services will take place on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Stroh Church of God, 4330 S. C.R. 1175E, Stroh.
The Rev. Jeff Barry will officiate the services.
Burial will follow at Brushy Chapel Cemetery in rural LaGrange.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange.
Memorials may be made to Stroh Church of God.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
