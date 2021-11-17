AUBURN — Darwin W. Combs, age 74, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away at his home, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.
Mr. Combs was born on Dec. 15, 1946, in Auburn, to Cleo and Phyllis (Grimm) Combs. He was a 1964 graduate of Butler High School.
Darwin honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1965 through 1967, during the Vietnam War.
He married the love of his life, Norma Jean Hurd, on Oct. 24, 1973, in Angola. Darwin’s whole life revolved around Norma, and they did everything together and truly enjoyed their life together.
Mr. Combs owned and operated his own bakery in Garrett, Indiana, for several years before going to work at the Auburn Foundry for 20 years. After working at the foundry, he worked for Tower Automotive in Auburn for five years before retiring in 2019.
He enjoyed decorating the house for holidays, especially during Halloween and Christmas. He also liked fishing and traveling with Norma Jean. They especially enjoyed traveling to Branson, Missouri, every year for his Marine Corps reunion.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Norma Jean Combs, of Auburn; sons; Chipper Combs, of West Virginia, and Robert Lee “Bobby” Duncan Jr., of Auburn; seven grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Claude and Connie Combs, of Butler and Marion and Laura Waters, of Garrett; sister and brother-in-law, Anna and Jon Geraghty, of Linton, Indiana; brother-in-law, David Hurd, of Garrett; and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Cleo Combs; his mother, Phyllis Davis; his daughter, Tammy Combs; one brother, John Combs; and three sisters, Lana Pope, Carolyn Combs and Phyllis Ann Waters.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, from 4-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., Auburn.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, with Pastor Joe Albertson officiating.
Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett.
Memorial donations may be directed to American Cancer Society, 5635 W. 96th St., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
