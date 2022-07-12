KENDALLVILLE — Lonza LeRoy Castle, 84, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Sunday, July 10, 2022.
He was born on Aug. 15, 1937, in Wittensville, Kentucky, to Roy and Birdie (Burgraff) Castle.
On Aug. 7, 1965, in Wittensville, he married Virgie Ann Scarbury. She preceded him in death on Jan. 9, 2018.
He honorably served in the U.S. Army.
Mr. Castle retired from Dalton Foundry (formerly Newnam Foundry) in Kendallville, and also worked part-time for many years at Slater Concrete, also in Kendallville.
He was a member of Salem United Baptist Church in Kendallville
Lonza loved his cats and his German shepherd, Zoey.
Surviving are two daughters, Debra (Kurt) Starnes, of Fort Wayne and Carolyn (Conrad) Honaker, of Auburn; two sons, Danny (Pauletta) Castle, of Angola and Richard Castle, of Garrett; nine grandchildren, Nicholas (Carrie) Castle, Nathan Castle, Dustin Combs, Kayleah Smith, Zachary Castle, Heather Castle, Hayden Castle, Hana Castle and Mason Castle; five great-grandchildren, Alaya Bolyes, Jaxon Boyles, Zayden Secrest, Bailey Secrest and Layla Castle; and a sister, Dixie (Bob) Rice, of Kendallville.
He was also preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Arrianna Nicole Castle; and four sisters, Louise Wiley, Marie Wiley, Joyce Sercy and Ruth Collins.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 14, 2022, from 2-6 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville.
Lonza’s funeral service will be held on Thursday at 6 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Tony Sparkman of Salem United Baptist Church officiating.
Honor guard services will be provided by the Veterans Honor Guard and active duty members of the U.S. Army.
Burial will be at Brushy Chapel Cemetery in LaGrange.
View a video tribute after Thursday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
