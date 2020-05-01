BUTLER — Tina Marie (Chriswell) Coleman, age 45, of Butler, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
She was born on Nov. 30, 1974, in Auburn, Indiana, to Jack Chriswell Jr., and Helen (Collins) Chriswell.
Tina had worked for DeKalb Metal Finishing in Auburn for the last nine months. Prior to that she worked for Charleston Metal Products in Waterloo for 13 years.
She enjoyed decorating her home and dancing among other things. She also liked to take pictures, she was described as the selfie queen. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Her survivors include her parents, Jack and Helen Chriswell, of Pleasant Lake; sons, Austin Coleman, of Butler and Nathan Mumma of Waterloo; daughter, Haley Coleman, of Butler; four grandchildren, Hayden Wood, Chandler Utter, Braxton Coleman and Rehmie Zimmerman; her partner, Lyle Schwartz; brother and sister-in-law, Eric and Rene Chriswell, of Butler; sister, Melissa Johnson, of Butler; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the health concerns about large public gatherings, the family has decided to have a private family visitation on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., in Waterloo.
Graveside services will be held at Orange Cemetery in Rome City, Indiana, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 2, 2020, with Pastor Willie Collins officiating.
Family and friends who would like to proceed from the funeral home to the cemetery, are welcome to gather at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo from 10-10:15 a.m. The procession will depart for Orange Cemetery at 10:15 a.m.
Memorial donations may be directed to the Coleman family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
