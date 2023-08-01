HUNTINGTON — Brandon James Robertson, 31, of Huntington, Indiana, passed away at his mother’s house on Friday, July 28, 2023.
Brandon was born on Sept. 20, 1991.
He married Tayler Barrand on Nov. 8, 2019.
Brandon grew up in Garrett, Indiana. He attended and graduated from Ivy Tech on July 18, 2018. He also worked at Champion Homes.
Brandon loved music, camping, nature, riding motorcycles, fishing, and was always willing to help anybody. Those who truly knew Brandon, saw his kind caring soul. Brandon was loved by so many.
Survivors include his wife, Tayler; mother, Tracey Robertson; maternal grandmother, Bonnie (Dan) Huffman; grandmother, Susan Uhrick; mother and father-in-law, Julie (Benjamin) Barrand; brother-in-law, Zack Barrand; brothers, Joshua Robertson and Stevie Wolfe; sisters, Raelyn Wolfe and Shannon Mithell; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is reunited in death with his father, Scott Albright; great-grandmother, Wava Robertson; godfather, James Robertson; grandmother, Janet Halsey; grandfather, Darryl Albright; and special cousin, Zachary Albright.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Harper Funeral Home, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla.
Pastor Mike Albaugh will officiate.
Burial will follow at Hooper- King Cemetery.
Visitation will also be held on Friday from noon to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
