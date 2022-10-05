ANGOLA — Janice Eileen Mansfield, 84, of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Angola, Indiana.
She was born on Feb. 16, 1938, in Ligonier, Indiana, to Ralph Oakley and Lulu Evelyn (Conrad) Rex.
Janice graduated from Ligonier High School in Ligonier, Indiana.
She married George Thomas Mansfield on Feb. 7, 1986.
Janice worked at Mansfield Engineering along-side her husband for many years. She was involved with The Builders Association of Northeast Indiana (BANI) for several years.
Janice enjoyed painting, sketching, engraving on wood and etching on glass. She also enjoyed going mushrooming with her husband, George.
Janice loved music and taught herself how to play the piano and played mostly by ear.
Most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are her daughters, Cynthia Lu Sigrist, of Angola, Indiana, Diana Sue (Jeff) Massucci, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Mary Karen (Greg) Weber, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; her stepchildren, Martin Thomas (Susan) Mansfield, of Tennessee, Jana (Stan) Peterson, of Utah, and Mary Emily (Shane) Decker, of Colorado. Also surviving are her 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 24 years, George Thomas Mansfield, on March 26, 2010; brother, Richard Rex; and sister, Julie Alleen Dobrunst.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana, with her nephew, the Rev. Richard Rex, officiating.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Powers Cemetery, Steuben County, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to the donor’s favorite charity.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
