HAMILTON — Henry Theodore Krohn, 89, of Hamilton, Indiana, died on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Stillwater Hospice in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on Nov. 12, 1933, in Payne, Ohio, to John and Marie (Keller) Krohn.
Henry was a graduate of Hamilton High School and was the first in his family to do so. He served his country in the U.S. Navy.
He worked at Edon Machine Company in Edon, Ohio, for more than 40 years and also worked his farm.
Henry attended Hamilton Church of Christ in Hamilton and was a member of American Legion Post 467 in Hamilton. He was a longtime Yankees fan and enjoyed watching college basketball, especially IU Basketball.
He married Joan Teegardin on March 11, 1956, at Hamilton United Methodist Church and she died in May 1999.
Surviving is a daughter and son and their spouses, Mary Jo and Don Light, of Angola and Kevin and Beth Krohn, of Hamilton; five grandchildren, Nicole Light, Matt Davis, Holly McKinley, Ben (Jamie) Krohn and Daniel Krohn; two great-grandchildren, Elaina Krohn and Sawyer Krohn; and a brother, Walter Krohn, of Angola; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter, Lois Davis; four brothers, Doyle Krohn, Ray Krohn, Ambrose Krohn Herman Krohn; three sisters, Marcile VanArsdale, Patricia Moss and Nancy Krohn.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Hamilton Church of Christ, 4045 E. Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton, IN 46742, with Pastor Scott Ailes officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Teegardin Cemetery, Hamilton.
Calling is two hours prior to the service on Tuesday at the church from noon to 2 p.m.
Preferred memorials are to Steuben County Cancer Services or Hamilton Church of Christ.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home, of Waterloo, are assisting the family with arrangements.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
