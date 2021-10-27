CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — Thomas E. Mettert, 74, of Crystal River, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.
He was born on Sept. 25, 1947, in Garrett, Indiana, to Lacy F. Jr., and Audrey E. Mettert.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and moved to the area three years ago from Auburn, Indiana.
Thomas was a member of the American Legion, had a great love of riding motorcycles, enjoyed RV’ing and camping.
He was a very loving, kind and wise man; he loved his family and he loved his country. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; and by his sister, Mary Mettert Goeglein.
He is survived by his children Michael Mettert and wife, Sarah, Amanda Mettert, Brandon Mettert and wife, Alisha, Ann Moreno and husband, Tino, and Tanya McKinney and husband, Terrell; siblings, John Mettert, Linda Picklesimer and Sue Simanton and husband, Dexter; eight grandchildren; and his soul mate, Paula Bateman.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at 5 p.m., at the Auburn Legion.
