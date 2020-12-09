FREMONT — Michael Ray “Mike” Herndon, age 53, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on April 26, 1967, in Angola, Indiana.
Mike graduated from Fremont High School in 1985.
He married Lisa Marie Weimer on Aug. 18, 1990, at St. Paul Chapel at Clear Lake, Indiana.
Things Mike enjoyed and loved to do — he loved coaching Fremont High School/Youth Sports, golfing, he was a grill master, loved patrolling Yogi Bear Jellystone Park as a park ranger, and especially spreading "The Lord's Word." Mike never met a stranger and was always open to helping others.
He was a current employee at Group Dekko as a quality manager in Avilla, Indiana. He also enjoyed working as a park ranger at Yogi Bear Jellystone Park. He was a published author of the book, "We Are All Miracles: Don't Let Life Take It Away."
He was a member of Zion Missionary Church in Fremont, Indiana.
Survivors include his wife, Lisa Herndon, of Fremont, Indiana; two sons, Nicholas Herndon, of Angola, Indiana, and Jeffrey Herndon, of Fremont, Indiana; his mother, Judy (John) Miller, of Allen, Michigan; stepmother, Pam Herndon, of Waterloo, Indiana; brother, Todd (Shelly) Herndon, of Angola, Indiana; mother- and father-in-law, Roger and Theresa Weimer, of Fremont, Indiana; sister-in-law, Sherryl Weimer, of Kendallville, Indiana; sister and brother in-law, Kelli (Jason) Brimner, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; nephews, Alex (Audra) Forrester, Zach Britten, Jacob (Ruyio) Schmeling, Beau (Holly) Herndon, Jordan Schmeling and Drew Brimner; nieces, Brooke (Adam) Sutton, Alyssa (Scott) Brown, Halle Brimner and Brooke Brimner; great-nieces, Willow Sutton and Delani Lennard; and great-nephews, Braxston Forrester, Callum Forrester and Malcolm Forrester.
He was preceded in death by his father, Don Herndon.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Zion Missionary Church, 205 N. Ray Road, Fremont, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Zion Missionary Church.
The Rev. Jon Bruney will officiate the service.
Following the guidelines for Steuben County, social distancing, facial masks and social gathering limits will be in effect for the visitation and services.
Burial will follow the services at Lakeside Cemetery in Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations in Mike’s memory may be directed in care of the family.
Arrangements by Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Condolences may be sent online at www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
