FREMONT — Nancy S. Brown, age 73, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville, Indiana, with her family by her side.
She was born on Nov. 24, 1947, in Blackwater, Virginia, to Zach and Nina (Olinger) Deavers.
Nancy married William Brown on Feb. 2, 1964, in Indianapolis, Indiana. He preceded her in death on Dec. 18, 1983.
Nancy worked for the Plainfield Department of Corrections, in Plainfield, Indiana.
Nancy had a special vision for investing time into many people and projects. She enjoyed creating flower gardens, rehabbing homes, shopping at thrift stores and participating in events held at Brockville Commons. She took great pride in counseling teens and young mothers throughout her life, including being a foster mom.
She worked at Saint Elizabeth's Unwed Mothers Home in Indianapolis, counseling and teaching young mothers how to nurture and provide for their family.
Throughout her life she was devoted to studying and learning the Jewish Origins of Christianity. Nancy felt one of her greatest joys in this world was being a loving and devoted mother and grandmother.
Survivors include her daughter, Darlene (Kevin) Myers, of Fremont, Indiana; grand-daughters, Megan (Soloman) Guzman, of Tijuana, Mexico, and Chloe (Dakotah) Phend, of Lansing, Michigan; a half-brother, Charles Franklin, of Indianapolis, Indiana; and a special family member, Barbara Boring, of Greer, South Carolina.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Brown; parents, Zach and Nina Hurd; and a brother, Junior Hurd.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2-5 p.m, with a Reflections Service from 2:30-3 p.m., on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Red Barn Acres, 350 E. S.R. 120, Fremont, Indiana.
Nancy wanted to make sure no one ever went hungry, so any memorial donations in her memory may be directed to the Fremont Community Food Bank.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
