GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — John Fredrick Waanders, of Grand Haven, Michigan, passed away at the age of 92, in the comfort of his home overlooking Lake Michigan, on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.
John lived a healthy, active and independent life, until he sustained a head injury in a fall at his home on Aug. 18, 2021.
John was born in Hospers, Iowa, on June 7, 1929, to Doores Waanders (1897-1995) and Grada (Heynen) Waanders (1904-1989).
He enjoyed his childhood in a close-knit Dutch Calvinist farming community as the eldest of seven children, surrounded by uncles, aunts and cousins.
He attended Western Christian High School, where he played basketball and was the school bus driver, while still a student himself. He got a job at the Ford garage as a teenager, beginning a life-long love of repairing cars.
John served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, managing the motor pool, before attending Calvin College, where he met and married Judith Nell (Hofstra) Waanders (1937-2019) on Jan. 24, 1959, in South Holland, Illinois.
John and Judy settled in Grand Haven, Michigan, where she became a school teacher and he started a career in manufacturing at Michigan Plastics Products, as a night shift foreman. He soon completed his MBA at Michigan State University to advance his career.
In the late 1970s, he moved his family to Indiana, to open Dekalb Molded Plastics in Butler, Indiana, for J.S.J., where he served as President, through the mid-1990s. He later served as interim President at several other J.S.J. companies, before ending his career as President of the Grand Haven Brass Foundry. He was proud of his humble start, his understanding of the work done on the factory floor, and being part of something successful and growing.
Supporting his wife’s dream of owning a bookstore, in 1984, they opened Waanders’ Bookmark, an independent bookstore in Auburn Indiana. In 1991, they purchased The Bookman in Grand Haven, Michigan, and operated it as a family business for nearly 25 years, until they passed it to new ownership in 2015.
In his later years, John found joy in simple things; researching his genealogy, reading old Zane Gray westerns, listening to Willie’s Road House radio, and eating Fricano’s pizza. He honored the cocktail hour his whole life, continuing them on Zoom calls with his kids, twice a week through the pandemic. John’s life ended like it began, surrounded by a large and loving extended family.
He was a member of Second Christian Reformed Church and always asked that his family join him in reciting the Lord's Prayer.
He loved his home on the shore of Lake Michigan, where his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews and friends visited. He loved providing a place to gather and watching those he loved grow; find rewarding careers, love, and peace in their lives.
John’s wife, Judy, preceded him in death, passing on April 17, 2019, after 60 years of marriage. He missed her dearly these last two and a half years.
He is survived by his children, John “Jody” (Andreae) Waanders, of Harbor Springs, Michigan, James (Jenifer) Waanders, of Indianapolis, Indiana, Nicholas (Patricia) Waanders, of Springdale, Arkansas, Deborah (Keith) Haithcox, of Osceola, Indiana, Amy (Kenneth) Jeninga, of Brookfield, Wisconsin, and Peter (Jennifer) Waanders, of Aspen, Colorado; 14 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by siblings, Henry (Herk) Waanders and JoAnne Brasser; and in-laws, Carl Sinke, Lewis Brasser, Jane Zwiers and Tom Abraham.
He is survived by siblings and in-laws, Cora Mae Sinke, Marilyn Waanders, Doris (Jean) and Tony Diekema, William and Pat Waanders, Judy and Bob Wiers and Cynthia Abraham. There are many others who are also considered part of our large and loved extended family. For John and Judy, family included anyone they took into their heart and home. All were welcome.
The Funeral Service for John will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept.11, 2021, at Second Christian Reformed Church, with Pastor Laura de Jong officiating.
Visitations will be held on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, from 5-8 p.m., at Klaassen Family Funeral Home and on Saturday, Sept. 11, from noon to 1 p.m., at the church.
Interment will be at Lake Forest Cemetery.
Condolence messages to the family may be sent to WaandersFamily@Waanders.net.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you join them in supporting the Waanders Family Fund to meet needs in the local community. Donations can be made in John Waanders honor C/O Grand Haven Area Community Foundation, 1 South Harbor Drive, Ste. 2, Grand Haven, MI, 49417 (616-842-6378) www.ghacf.org.
Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign John’s online guestbook.
