BUTLER — Daniel Dwight Brown, age 71, of Butler, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Mr. Brown was born on Oct. 31, 1949, in Auburn, Indiana, to Harold and Mildred (Reinhold) Brown.
He was a 1967 graduate of Auburn High School.
He married Balinda Boyd on July 24, 1976, in Auburn.
He worked for Dana Spicer and then Eaton in Auburn for 33 years. He then worked as a custodian at DeKalb Middle School for 10 years, retiring in July 2021.
He was an active member of the Auburn Moose Lodge.
Dan was a caring person who was always willing to help anyone. He enjoyed roller skating, shooting guns and gardening. He was a muscle car guy and he liked to spend some of his free time with his friends and the Moose. Family was most important to him and he especially liked spending time with his grandkids.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Balinda Brown, of Butler; sons and daughters-in-law, Scott and Nancy Brown, of Fort Wayne, Dana and Aimee Brown, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Brent Brown, of Texas, Jason and Dawn Shull, of Garrett and Daniel Brown, of Butler; daughter, Jamie Brown, of Butler; 14 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, David and Gail Brown, of Auburn, Darold and Yavonne Brown, of Fort Wayne, Doug Brown, of Lehigh Acres, Florida, Dorsey and Pat Brown, of Waterloo and Dexter and Sandy Brown, of Waterloo; sisters and brother-in-law, Darlene and Bill Tucker, of Waterloo, Deanna Hart, of Kendallville and Debra Brown, of Auburn; and many loving nieces; nephews; and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two grandchildren, Zachery Brown and Lucas Brown; and one brother, Denny Brown.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, from 3-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home with LuAnn Middaugh officiating.
Burial will take place at Waterloo Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be directed to Mooseheart Child City & School Inc., Mooseheart, IL 60539.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.