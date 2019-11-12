HAMILTON — Sally L. Schoonover, 83, of Hamilton, Indiana, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana.
She was born Dec. 5, 1935, in Montpelier, Ohio, to Dale and Grace (Duke) Knecht.
Sally was a homemaker and was a member of Montpelier United Methodist Church. She was a former Girl Scout and loved to read and watch NASCAR. Her favorite driver was Kyle Busch.
She married Herbert Schoonover on Aug. 21, 1954, in Montpelier, Ohio, and he passed away March 12, 2004.
Surviving are two daughters, Patty (Bill) Lockwood, of Bryan, Ohio, and Susan Schoonover of Hamilton; two grandchildren, Stacy and Brittany Lockwood; a sister, Ruth Swank, of Edon, Ohio; and a special friend Renee Crowl, of Hamilton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two daughters, Ann Schoonover and Sandra Schoonover; a brother; and nine sisters.
Services will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, IN 46793, with the Rev. Eugene Thimlar officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Eddy Cemetery, Hamilton.
Calling is Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to the family to help with expenses.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
