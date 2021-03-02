AUBURN — George Michael Gray, 68, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.
He was born on Dec. 23, 1952, in Starkville, Mississippi, to George G. and Ruby O. (Griffin) Gray. They have both passed away, as has his sister, Gwendolyn Ann Dean.
George worked at Warner Gear in Auburn and spent more than 25 years at Tower Automotive in Auburn, before retiring.
He played guitar over the years in several local bands.
Surviving are two sons, Andrew Gray, of Garrett and Brandon Gray, of Knox, Indiana; and a brother, Earl W Gray, of Auburn.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
Burial will follow the service at Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.
Calling is from 3-7 p.m., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the funeral home.
Face masks and social distancing are required per the State Mandate.
Memorials can be given in George’s name to DeKalb County Humane Shelter.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
