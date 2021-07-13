WAWAKA — Christine R. Addis, 69, of Steinbarger Lake, Wawaka, Indiana, died on Monday, July 12, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born Dec. 28, 1951, in Fort Wayne, to Frank and Mary (Marks) Pion. They preceded her in death.
On Dec. 1, 1995, in Angola, Indiana, she married Duane Addis. He preceded her in death on Sept. 16, 2016.
Mrs. Addis worked at Flint & Walling in Kendallville for 33 ½ years.
She was a member of Independent Full Gospel Church near Ashley.
Christine loved going to church, gardening, cooking and needle work.
Surviving are three sons, Kenneth Brady, of Fort Wayne, Timothy Brady, of Wawaka and Zachary (Kristin Yates) Stanley, of South Bend; two daughters, Virginia “Ginny” (Jordan King) Stanley, of Wawaka and Lori (Tad) Meyer, of Wolf Lake; six grandchildren, Kenneth D. Brady, Jacob Brady, Katherine Brady, Collin Hill, Tyler Meyer and Cayden Meyer; three brothers, Phillip Pion, of Fort Wayne, Fred Pion, of Fort Wayne and Frank Pion, of Fort Wayne; and three sisters, Lena Slauf, of Yuma, Arizona, Brenda Minich, of Arcola and Mary Jan Casiano, of New Haven.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Arthur Pion; and a sister, Jackie Johnson.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 15, 2021,, at 5 p.m., at Independent Full Gospel Church, 1302 S. Gonser Ave., Ashley, with Pastor Sam Weimer officiating.
Pallbearers are Zachary Stanley, Ken Brady, Tim Brady, Ginny Stanley and Jordan King,
Burial will be at a later date at Christian Chapel Cemetery in Merriam.
Visitation is on Thursday, July 15, 2021, from 2-5 p.m., at the church.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Preferred memorials may be directed to Independent Full Gospel Church.
View a video tribute after Thursday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.