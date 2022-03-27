DUNMORE, Pa. — Kim Alan Sebert, 69, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at his home in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.
Kim was born on April 20, 1952, in Garrett, Indiana, to Albert and Marjorie Sebert.
He was a 1970 graduate of East Noble High School and a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving on the USS Midway during the fall of Saigon.
Kim is survived by his wife of 20 years, Jane Sebert, of Dunmore Pennsylvania, his mother, Marjorie Sebert, of Kendallville; one daughter, Erin Sebert and husband, Richard, of Toledo, Ohio; one son, Peter Sebert and wife, Alisia, also of Toledo, Ohio; and a brother, Craig Sebert and wife, Peggy, of Kendallville.
Kim was preceded in death by his father, Albert Sebert.
A memorial service was held on Monday, March 21, 2022, for family and friends in Dunmore Pennsylvania.
