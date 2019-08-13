Duane Houser 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Duane D. Houser, 92, of Butler, Indiana, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.Arrangements entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How confident are you that the U.S. is doing enough to prevent more Russian interference in our elections? You voted: Very confident Confident Not confident Very worried Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019 Steuben County 4-H Scrapbook 2019 Allen County 4-H Scrapbook 2019 Noble County 4-H Scrapbook Healthy Living July 2019 2019 LaGrange County 4-H Scrapbook Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLast First Day for Dave PinePolice chief defends Kendallville's safetyHamilton woman marks 20 years with National GuardRome City hosting the The Moving Wall memorialCommunity activist and educator Betty Stein dies at 102Cheerleaders raise school spirit to new heightsNYC concert features Auburn native’s songsHowe Civil War monument has a story to tellAuntie Anne's Pretzel Truck rolls into AngolaBurdick back on stage in 'Mamma Mia,' 'Next to Normal' Images Videos CommentedSalmon in my boxers (1)Government is behaving disgracefully (1)IU to research spread of misinformation on social media (1)Trump does not deserve or warrant our support (1)Free stuff (1) Sunday's Life page Page C1 Top Ads Albion Village 8-12-2019 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Butler gets peek at 2020 budget Disney are 'exploring' a sequel to Aladdin Robert De Niro and Shia LaBeouf set for After Exile Alex Rodriguez has jewellery and electronics stolen from rental car Walking Dead star Dango Nguyen dies aged 48 Know the basics of car care East Noble has numerous new hires Butler City Court news
