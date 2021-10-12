HAMILTON — Charles Edward Brantley, age 82, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola, Indiana.
He was born on June 28, 1939, in Fisk, Missouri.
Chuck served our country in the United States Army.
After serving in the Army, he worked for GMC Truck and Coach in Pontiac, Michigan, for 28 years.
After retiring from GM he joined a Christian ministry called SOWERS. For 22 years he traveled the U.S. in his RV, volunteering at churches, camps, and schools. He loved serving the Lord.
He was a member of Fairview Missionary Church, Angola, Indiana, and Mt. Sylvan Baptist Church of Tyler, Texas.
He was a man of strong character, always putting others first.
He had an infectious smile. Enjoyed reading, feeding birds, gardening and doing SUDOKU. He was a wonderful caregiver to his wife, Kathleen, and loved his family passionately. He also loved the beauty of sunrises, sunsets and nature.
After the passing of his wife, Evelyn Brantley, he later married Kathleen (McCool) Harris, on April 14, 2003, at Fairview Missionary Church, Angola, Indiana.
Survivors include his wife, Kathleen Brantley, of Hamilton, Indiana; children, Charles (Reta) Brantley, of Livonia, Michigan, Barbara Bezel, of White Lake, Michigan, and Tammi Brantley, of Mead, Colorado; stepchildren, Andrew (Monica) Harris, of Hamilton, Indiana, Phillip (Gretchen) Harris, of New Castle, Indiana, and Allen Harris, of Berne, Indiana; grandchildren, Eve Burnhart and Jessica Marie (Kyle) Schultz; great-grandchildren, Silas, and Skylar; and several step-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lois Fern (Crenshaw) Mackie; father, Riley Lee Brantley; a brother, George; a sister, Deloris; and wife, Evelyn (Rischert) Brantley.
Visitation will be held from 2-3:30 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Fairview Missionary Church, Angola, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Fairview Missionary Church.
The Rev. Joel Greenwood will officiate the service.
Military honors will follow the service at the church.
Mr. Brantley will be laid to rest at Tyler Memorial Cemetery, Tyler, Texas.
Memorial donations may be directed to Fairview Missionary Church, Angola, Indiana.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, Indiana.
