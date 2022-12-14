Donald Williams

COLUMBIA CITY — Donald Eugene Williams, 75, of rural Churubusco, Indiana, died peacefully in the company of family at 9:05 a.m., on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at his home.
Born on March 28, 1947, in Monroeville, Indiana, he was a son of the late Thomas and Helen (DeWert) Williams.
He began school in Fort Wayne, then the family moved to Churubusco, where he graduated from Churubusco High School in 1965. After his military service, he became a certified outboard marine service technician, studying at Texas Tech.
On June 2, 1966, he was inducted into the U.S. Army, serving as a combat infantryman in Vietnam. He earned a Bronze Service Star and was honorably discharged from active duty on May 31, 1968.
On Oct. 12, 1968, he married Shirley Ann Rhoades. They have always made their home in the Churubusco area.
For 31 years, he worked for International Harvester, making the transfer to the Springfield, Ohio plant until his retirement.
Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Shirley; two sons, Donald E. (Patricia) Williams Jr., of Larwill and Tyson W. (Lisa) Williams, of Warsaw; a daughter, Kathryn N. Kincaid (Nicholas Dexter), of Fort Wayne; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Anita Fletcher, of Hudson, Florida; and a half-sister, Linda Sorg, of Hoagland.
A graveside service will be held in the spring of 2023, at South Park Annex Cemetery, with military honors.
Memorials in Donald’s honor may be made to Disabled Veterans.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
