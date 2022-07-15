Roger N. Souder, 80, Auburn, Indiana, died on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Services are pending at Pinnington Funeral and Cremation Services, Auburn.
Updated: July 15, 2022 @ 12:26 am
