AUBURN — Dolores H. Souder, 94, of Auburn, Indiana, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at DeKalb Health in Auburn.
Mrs. Souder was born on May 22, 1925, in Chicago, Illinois, to Glen and Helen (Olson) Deal.
She honorably served her country during WWII in the Women’s Army Corp branch of the United States Army, from June 1945 until October 1946.
She married Charles Eugene Souder on Nov, 12, 1960, in Chicago, Illinois.
He preceded her in death on Feb. 17, 1971.
Mrs. Souder worked in health care for several years as an LPN, specializing in massage therapy and physical therapy. She retired when she got married to be a homemaker and raise her family.
She was a member of Saint Mark’s Lutheran Church in Auburn and the American Legion.
Her survivors include her son, Steve Souder, of Fort Wayne; daughter, Dr. Sharon Souder, of Fort Mill, South Carolina; and three grandchildren, Corey (Gumbert) Souder, Kyle Gallagher and Megan Gallagher.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles Souder; one brother, Emeroh Deal; and one sister, Beverly Patrick.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, from 5-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., Auburn.
Additional visitation will be held Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, prior to the service from 10-11 a.m.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn, with the Rev. Dr. Marcus J. Carlson officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorial donations may be directed to Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
