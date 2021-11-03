KENDALLVILLE — Rick A. Osborn, 56, passed away on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at his home in Kendallville, Indiana.
He was born on March 6, 1965, in Hartford City, to John Paul and Shirley Ann (Thomas) Osborn. They have both preceded him in death.
Rick married Nicole (Freed) Sholl, and she survives in Kendallville.
Rick worked for Cooper Tire in Auburn for two years, Auburn Foundry in Auburn for three years, and Hendrickson Truck in Kendallville for 34 years, retiring in 2020.
Also surviving are three children, Tyler Osborn, Jared (Danni Miller) Osborn and April Osborn; four stepchildren, Joshua Carpenter, Brianna Carpenter, Madison Carpenter and Makenna Sholl; five grandchildren, Keenan Bobay, Ace Krouse, Aspen Osborn, Jack Osborn and Letti Osborn; two step-grandchildren, Braydon Carpenter and Paisleigh Brown; two brothers, John (Brenda) Osborn and Rodney (Brenda) Osborn; two nephews, Tristan Osborn and Evan Osborn; and a niece, Alison Osborn.
A Memorial Service will take place at 4 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with John Osborn officiating.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Nicole Osborn to help with expenses.
To send condolence, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
