HOWE — Lois R. Claimer, 92, Howe, Indiana, went to be with Jesus, at Life Care Center of LaGrange on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Mrs. Larimer was born on July 10, 1927, in Sturgis, Michigan, to Melvin C. and Elva L. (Leer) Agley.
A lifetime resident of the Cedar Lake area, Lois graduated in the Class of 1945, from Brighton High School, where she attended all 12 grades.
On Oct. 7, 1945, she married Wayne Larimer in English Prairie Church of the Brethren.
Her father encouraged her to play the piano at an early age and she played for many musicals and operettas at school, beginning in the sixth grade. Lois faithfully played the piano and organ at church, for many funerals, weddings, VBS and cantatas. She taught many children to play the piano. Wayne was an encouraging supporter of her musical talent. She loved hymns and southern gospel music the most, and that love was passed down to her children.
A faithful farm wife and mother, she and Wayne raised their children to love the Lord.
Lois was a school bus driver for 23 years for Lakeland School Corporation, driving for Lima Elementary School in Howe. After retiring in 1987, Wayne and Lois enjoyed 20 years wintering in Sebring, Florida, where she enjoyed being a part of the music program at their church.
Lois was a charter member of Greenfield Mills Home Extension Club. She also enjoyed the LaGrange County Garden Club and was active in English Prairie Church Ladies Aid. She offered hospitality many times to visiting pastors, church missionaries, family, and school class reunions.
She enjoyed gardening and blessed friends and family with extra produce.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Wayne in 2007; son-in-law, Jerry Gochenaur in 2007; her parents, Melvin and Elva Leer; her only sibling, Mark Agley in 1948; and sister-in-law, Romayne Boggs in 2017.
She is survived by her four children, Carolyn Gochenaur, of Howe, Jim (Velma) Larimer, of Fairview, Michigan; John (Sherrie) Larimer, of Howe, and Debbie (Kevin) Krueger, of East Grand Forks, Minnessota; 13 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandsons; a niece, Twyla Dudley, of Scottsdale, Arizona; and two nephews, Bob (Kathy) Agley, of Monticello, and Dan (Kathy) Agley, of Ellettsville.
Visitation will take place on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, from 2-4 p.m., at Brighton Chapel, 5415 N. S.R. 3, Howe.
Services will follow the visitation at 4 p.m. at the church.
Pastor Rustin Krapfl will officiate.
Burial will follow at English Prairie Cemetery in rural Howe.
Memorials may be made to either Brighton Chapel or Gideon’s International.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
