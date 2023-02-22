COLUMBIA CITY — Keith E. Fox, 93, of Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully in the company of family at Parkview Whitley Hospital at 2:35 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Born on Jan. 21, 1930, in Wabash County, Indiana, he was a son of the late Robert E. and Aletha O. (Christman) Fox.
He began school in Huntington Township, later moving to Warren Township, Huntington, Indiana, where he graduated from Bippus High School in 1948. He continued his education at the Chicago Conservatory of Music, earning a Bachelor of Music Degree. He later earned a Master of Music Education from VanderCook College in 1964.
After graduating from the Conservatory, he went to work for International Harvester in Melrose Park, Illinois, then transferred to the proving grounds in Huntsville, Missouri. In September 1953, he embarked on a career-long journey as an educator and director in music when he began teaching music and band at Wells County schools of Lancaster, Ossian, and Union.
Meeting his wife while teaching in Wells County, he married Rosemary L. “Rosey” James on Oct. 15, 1954. The couple made their first home in Bippus. In 1964, the couple moved to a small farm with their two children outside Columbia City.
In 1957, he started with Noble Township School in Wabash County, and 1960, he began teaching at Columbia City Joint High School, where he became the Head of the Music Department for the school system in 1976. After 37 years of teaching music education, he retired in 1992.
In his retirement years, he spent his summers at their place on the Rainy River in northern Minnesota.
Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Rosey; a daughter, Kathy (Ted) Vancil, of Bigfork, Minnesota; a son, Brian Keith Fox, of Baudette, Minnesota; a granddaughter, Alexandra (John) Corey; and sisters, Joan Drayer and Linda (Ralph) Hunnicutt, both of Huntington.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Fox.
A memorial gathering will be from 9:30-11 a.m., when the Memorial Service will begin at St. Matthews Community Church, 1460 E. C.R. 500N, Columbia City, on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Memorials are to St. Matthew Community Church.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
