ANGOLA — William L. Stackhouse, 85, of Angola, Indiana, passed away suddenly at his home on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
He was born on July 8, 1936, in Fairfield Township, Indiana, to Glen and Hazel M. (Bordner) Stackhouse.
He graduated from Ashley High School, DeKalb County, Indiana, in 1955.
William married the love of his life, Gloria Strawser, on Feb. 23, 1957.
He was an Operating Engineer for Local 103, Fort Wayne, Indiana, for more than 50 years, retiring on Aug. 1, 1998. During his retirement he enjoyed working for the Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District's compost site.
William was a member of Pleasant View Church of Christ in Angola, Indiana.
He enjoyed fishing anytime of the year, doing yard work and taking care of his home and family. William also enjoyed talking basketball with anyone. He never knew a stranger and enjoyed talking to them. He loved spending time with his family.
Surviving are his loving wife of 64 years, Gloria Stackhouse, of Angola, Indiana; two sons, William W. “Bill” (Julie) Stackhouse, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Jeff (Lauren) Stackhouse, of Las Vegas, Nevada; and daughter, Pamela E. (David) Picklesimer, of Hesperia, Michigan. Also surviving are his beloved grandchildren, Erin, Shae, Samuel, Katelynn, Joseph and Joshua; and his 15 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; eight brothers, Allen Raymond, Paul, Robert, Albert, John, Dallas, Ralph and Ora; and three sisters, Gladys, Lois and Ruth.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
Burial will be at Fairfield Cemetery, DeKalb County, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to Pleasant View Church of Christ, Angola, Indiana.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
