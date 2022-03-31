LIGONIER — Ina Jean Moore, age 87, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born in Ligonier, Indiana, on June 24, 1934, and was the daughter of Cecil “Pete” and Grace (Vannette) Paulus.
Ina graduated from Ligonier High School in 1952. On Jan. 17, 1953, she eloped with Wayne Moore. That panned out well, as they were married for more than 69 years, and raised a beautiful family together.
Ina is survived by her husband, Wayne Moore, of Ligonier, Indiana; Teresa (Rick) LeCount, of Winona Lake, Indiana, Tonya (Jim) Thieman, of Sidney, Ohio, Thomas Moore, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Timothy (Cindy) Moore, of Albion, Indiana, and Todd (Lora) Moore, of Ligonier, Indiana; 12 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and stepfather, Harold Ball.
Ina and Wayne owned and operated Moore Logging and Moore Farms for more than 66 years. She was much more than the bookkeeper, but was proud to call herself "Wayne’s secretary”. Ina had quite the business acumen and was very instrumental in bringing several businesses to Ligonier Industrial Park. She was actively involved in running the family businesses and was never idle, working until the day she went to the hospital. She also owned and operated A Touch of Country for 17 years.
Ina was very generous with her time and was a charter member of the The Noble County Chatterbelle Extension Homemakers Organization. She was Homemaker of the Year in 2018. Ina served on many local and county committees and held offices in both the Chatterbelle Club and the Noble County Organization. She was a Scout Leader, a Perry Township 4-H Leader and served on the Noble County Extension Board and United Way Board for several years.
Ina was also a Sunday school teacher at Ligonier United Methodist Church for many years and currently attended First Baptist Church in Topeka, Indiana
She loved to travel and had taken many trips to Europe, with her family, and a mission trip to Haiti, with her church. Ina and Wayne even attended the Inaugural Ball for President George Bush and Vice President Dan Quayle.
Ina was very talented with crafts, decorating, and sewing. She even made “capes” for the West Noble Football team when her sons, Tom and Tim played. Ina was an avid West Noble and Purdue fan and loved her sports! She enjoyed time at Lake Wawasee with her family and hosting her fellow Chatterbelles there. She was well-dressed and always looked beautiful. Ina and Wayne had countless friends and enjoyed visiting many restaurants with The Cromwell Lunch Bunch over the years. Most importantly Ina always loved being with her family.
A funeral service will be held in Ina’s honor at 11 a.m., on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Pastor Bob Wilson will officiate.
Burial will take place at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier, Indiana.
Family and friends will be received from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m., on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Yeager Funeral Home.
There will also be one hour of visitation prior to the service on Saturday from 10-11 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be directed to First Baptist Church in Topeka, Indiana, or to the cancer society of the donor’s choice.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
