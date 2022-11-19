AUBURN — Donald D. Forrester, 89, died on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn, Indiana.
He was born on Nov. 20, 1932, in Nevada Mills, Indiana, to Elsworth and Maude (Shaver) Forrester Wren.
Donald served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950 to 1954.
He worked at Hillsdale Tool in Hamilton, Indiana.
Surviving are six sons and two daughters, Don McLaughlin, of the United Kingdom, Barbara Mason, of the United Kingdom, Stewart Forrester, of Ashley, Sam (Brenda) Forrester, of Fremont, Bart (Theresa) Forrester, of Butler, Tracy (Natalie) Forrester, of Coldwater, Michigan, Robert (Emily) Forrester, of Fort Wayne, and Rosie (Ron) Phares, of Angola; a sister, Ilarene Sperry, of Kinderhook, Michigan; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; five brothers; and four sisters.
No services are planned at this time.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
