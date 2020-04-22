FORT WAYNE — Delores L. Nodine, 95, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Bethleham Woods Nursing and Rehabilitation in Fort Wayne., Indiana.
She was born on July 26, 1924, in Rome City, Indiana, to Otto J. and Rose I. (Weldon) Genda.
She worked as an assembler at Essex Corp., in Auburn.
She loved to quilt and was an excellent seamstress. She also enjoyed cooking and crafting.
Delores is survived by her nieces and nephews, who loved her like a second mother. They are Jerry (Teresa) Genda, of North Vernon, Brenda (Tom) Marsh, of Fort Wayne, Myrna (Bob) Zmyslony, of Garrett, Marvin (Brenda) Picklesimer, of Mims, Florida, and Karen Likes, of Garrett; great- nieces and nephews, Mark (Joanna) Genda, of Butlerville, Eric Genda, of Vernon, Michael Lewis, of Dear Trail, Colorado, Mark (Jennifer) Bergdall, and Dominick Zmyslony, of Garrett, Jake (Christina) Picklesimer, of Garrett, Gabriel (April) Picklesimer, of Madison, Jeremy (Dana) Likes, of Avilla, Kerri (Marty) Morris, of Dupont, Rachelle Peters, of Dear Trail, Colorado, Michele (Alan) McGee, of Fort Wayne, Nicole Stalter, of Garrett, Ramona (Lester) Trowbridge, of Defiance, Ohio, Jessica (Mark) Luchauer, of Ellijay, Georgia, Rose (Joshua) Love, of Waterloo, Dianna (Zachery) Baggett, of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Jennifer (Scott) Hoover, LaOtto; and many great-great- nieces, nephews; and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Ardith Picklesimer; and two brothers, Virgil Genda and Otto John Genda Jr.
Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, no services will be held at this time.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Preferred memorials may be given in Delores’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association or Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home, Fort Wayne.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.