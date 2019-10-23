JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — Kerry L. Uhrick, 70, former sheriff of Adams County, Indiana, and resident of Decatur, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Jefferson Memorial Hospital in Jefferson City, Tennessee.
Kerry was born on June 14, 1949, to Elmer L. and Norma J. (Swygart) Uhrick. They preceded him in death.
On Aug. 28, 1971, Kerry married Marilyn R. Grove.
He was a member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Decatur, Indiana.
He graduated from Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, Plainfield, in 1977, and Indiana University, Fort Wayne, with an associate’s degree in criminal justice in 1980, and a bachelor of science of public affairs in 1985. He had a master’s degree in management from Indiana Wesleyan in 2000.
Kerry worked for the Adams County Sheriff’s Department from 1973 to 1986, in many different capacities, such as, reserve deputy, dispatcher/turnkey, deputy sheriff, and then detective, and lastly serving as sheriff of Adams County from 1987 to 1990.
He and his wife then moved to Auburn, where he was the chief of police for the City of Auburn from 1991 to 1999.
He served his country in the U.S. Army in Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom. He also served as a special agent for the Department of Defense.
Kerry was a member of the Decatur Masonic Lodge 571 F. & A.M., of which he was a Past Worshipful Master. He was a former member of Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of Fort Wayne, and Mizpah Shrine. He was also a former member of the Pleasant Mills Lions Club, and past president of Decatur Optimist Club, and former member of Indiana Sheriff’s Association. He was the current president of Smoky Mountain Lodge 31, Sevierville, Tennessee.
Kerry is survived by his wife of 48 years, Marilyn R. Uhrick, of Sevierville, Tennessee, and Decatur, Indiana; two sons, David L. (Kristina) Uhrick, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Jeffrey L. (Denise) Uhrick, of Chandler, Arizona; a daughter, Lisa C. (Ryon) Adcock, of Portage, Indiana; two sisters, Joyce (Greg) Smith, of Bluffton, Indiana, and Judy (Jerry) Wyatt, of Warren, Indiana; a sister-in-law, Jane Uhrick, of Berne, Indiana; two stepbrothers, Bill (Claudia) Bergdoll, of Angola, Indiana, and Jim (Sheila) Bergdoll, of Michigan; two stepsisters, Cindy (Mike) Wolfe and Ann (Jim) Harshman, both of Bluffton, Indiana; and four grandchildren, Baylee, Jadon, Abigail, and Isaac.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Madonna Uhrick; twin brother, Larry Uhrick; and a stepsister, Terri Black.
Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with a Masonic service conducted at 7 p.m.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, with visitation one hour prior to the service, from 9-10 a.m.
Pastor Ryon Adcock and Pastor Ernie Suman will be officiating.
Entombment will follow in the crypt of their mausoleum at Ray Cemetery in Monroe, Indiana.
Military graveside rites will be conducted at that time.
Memorials may be made to St. Mark’s United Methodist Church or Wounded Warriors Project.
