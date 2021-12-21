ANGOLA — Thomas Edward Cranston Sr., of Angola, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.
Tom was born in Fort Wayne on May 7, 1943, to Arthur and Weltha L. (Hart) Cranston. He was the younger of two sons.
Tom graduated from Central Catholic High School in Fort Wayne in 1961.
He married the love of his life, Betty J. Bibler, on May 8, 1965, and together they built a wonderful life for nearly 57 years.
Tom worked for General Telephone for over 40 years before retiring. He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Angola.
Tom’s favorite days were spent hanging out on the lake and grilling out with his wife, kids, and grandkids, going on boat rides and then swinging by Scoops for ice cream.
He was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.
Surviving is his precious wife, Betty J. Cranston of Angola; his children, Thomas E. “Tom” Cranston Jr. of Angola, Beth A. (Mike) Clausen of Angola, Jeffrey S. Cranston of Angola, and Greg A. (Hiliary) Cranston of Fort Wayne. Also surviving are his brother, Bill (Joanne) Cranston; 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Laurie Renee Cranston.
There will be a hole in the heart of everyone who ever knew and loved Tom, as he was one great man.
Viewing will be from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola. Private funeral services will be held. Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Waterloo.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church or to Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
Condolences may be expressed online through the funeral home's website: www.weichtfh.com.
