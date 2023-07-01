Stanley Kent Crum, 72, of Columbia City, died peacefully at his country home at 5:32 a.m., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Monday, July 3, 2023, at Holy Scripture Church, 8811 Kinnerk Road, Fort Wayne.
Burial will be at Union Lutheran Cemetery in Roanoke.
Visitation is from 2-5 p.m., on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at the funeral home and one hour before the service on Monday.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
