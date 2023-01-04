Janice I. Ramey, 72, of Stroh, Indiana, died on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at 2 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, with Terry Tuttle, Larry Anglemyer, and Johnny Huff officiating.
Burial will follow at Woodruff Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, from 4-7 p.m.. and one hour prior to the services on Friday at the funeral home.
