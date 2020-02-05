Lulu May Carney, 93, of LaGrange, Indiana, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor in LaGrange.
Arrangements by Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange.
Updated: February 5, 2020 @ 2:44 am
