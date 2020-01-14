Norma Teixeira
AUBURN — Norma Y. “Pinky” Teixeira, 86, died Sunday Jan. 12, 2020, at her home in Auburn.
She was born July 26, 1933, in Georgetown, British Guiana, to Alvro A. and Phyllismena (Elliott) Rodrigues.
She married Gerald J. Teixeira on Nov. 15, 1950, in South America, and he died March 31, 2008.
Norma worked at Essex Corporation for 30 years, then Messengers/Renaissance Corporation, before retiring in 2003.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn.
She loved to walk and was known as “Pinky” to her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She is survived by four sons and two daughters, Gary Teixeira, of Fort Wayne, Keith (Laura) Teixeira, of Boulder, Colorado, Clayton Teixeira, of Garrett, Richard “Rich” Teixeira, of Fort Wayne, Patricia (John) Blotkamp, of Garrett and Marilyn Teixeira, of Indianapolis; six grandchildren, David (Melanie) Teixeira, Derek (Julie) Teixeira, Derren (Christine) Teixeira, Jennifer (Wes) Blotkamp Stark, Alex (Anna) Teixeira, Andre (Jordan) Teixeira and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter-in-law, Debra Lee Teixeira; brother, Lionel Teixeira; two sisters, Pat Teixeira, Greta Lonergan; and two nephews, Peter Teixeira and Brian Teixeira.
Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
Burial will follow the service at Auburn Catholic Cemetery.
Calling is from 4-7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the funeral home. Additional calling is an hour prior to the service Saturday, from 10-11 a.m., at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.