MENTOR, Ohio — Marlyn J. Bender, 87, of Mentor, Ohio, and formerly of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.
She was born in Belmore, Ohio, on Dec. 13, 1933, to Harold and Alice (LaRue) Martin. They preceded her in death.
Marlyn married Robert Bender on Nov. 25, 1951, and he preceded her in death on April 9, 2013.
She is survived by her son, Dennis (Amy) Bender, of Mentor; brother, Don (Ilo) Martin, of Pandora; and sisters, Shirley (Phil) Kananen, of Arizona, Sandra (David-deceased) McIlwrath, of Massachusetts, and Brenda Kloo, of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, James, Gary and Patrick Martin.
Marlyn previously worked at Cooper Tire and Rubber Company. She was an avid reader, spending many hours at the library. Mrs. Bender also enjoyed taking care of her property, earning the neighborhood beautification award. In her later years, she was the primary caregiver for her husband Bob.
A funeral service will begin at 1 p.m., on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from noon on Monday, until the time of service.
Burial will follow at Bishop Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.
