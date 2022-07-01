LIGONIER — Raquel Alcala, age 46, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly at home, on Monday, June 27, 2022.
She was born on Aug. 5, 1975, the daughter of Lazaro De Leon Campos and Ma Del Patrocinio Campos in Elkhart County, Indiana.
On Oct. 31, 2013, she married Eddy B. Alcala.
Raquel loved children and that love is what drove her. She was driven to make sure no one was hurting. She had an incredible gift that enabled her to connect and comfort those around her. She was currently the bilingual secretary for Goshen High School and worked at Claypool Elementary for five years as a parent liaison. She was also the secretary for Dios De Amor in Ligonier for the past five years. She was always active serving The Lord by serving others. She was the Vacation Bible School administrator and a Sunday school teacher in her church. Raquel also frequently used her translating skills to help others. She will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her husband, Eddy B. Alcala, of Ligonier, Indiana; her mother, Ma Del Patrocinio, of Omaha, Nebraska; a son, Gabriel Perez, of Ligonier, Indiana; six stepchildren, Andrew Alcala, Hannah Alcala, Cody Alcala, Benji Alcala, Alexander Alcala and Sarah Stepp all of Warsaw, Indiana; 18 grandchildren, Trinity, Logan, Vincent, Versi, Vondre, Velocity, Josiah, Brennan, Eleanor, Naomi, Levi, Ezra, Elijah, Cammden, Izabella, Emma, Emmett and Winston; and three siblings, Abby Moya, Rebeca Placido, Elias Campos.
A funeral service will be held in Raquel’s honor at 6 p.m., on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Trinity Assembly of God, 1288 W. Union St., Ligonier, Indiana.
Pastor Nemuel Campos will officiate.
Family and friends will be received from 2-6 p.m., prior to the service on Saturday, at the church.
In keeping with Raquel’s wishes, a cremation committal will take place at Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center in Ligonier, Indiana, following the service.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
