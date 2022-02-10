AUBURN — William H. Rennecker, 69, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Friday Feb. 4, 2022, at his home.
William was born on Nov. 11, 1952, a son of the late Harvey and Eunice Rennecker.
William was a member of Cedar Lake Church of the Brethren.
He was a graduate of Eastside High School and Ivy Tech College.
William was an artist and enjoyed painting along with spending time at the YMCA.
He is survived by many extended family members.
A memorial gathering will be held from 2:30-4:30 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
A private burial will be held at Corunna Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Brethren Volunteer Service or the YMCA of DeKalb County.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.