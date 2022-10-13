HAMILTON — Nicole Elizabeth Gibson, 27, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
She was born on Aug. 31, 1995.
Nicole is survived by her parents, Frances Crawford, Michael Smith, of Indiana, and Evelyn Smith, of Indiana; daughter, Faelynn Strowmatt; stepsisters, Jamie (Alex) Paluck, Megan Crawford, of Michigan, Janyll (James) Maxwell, of Ohio, and Andi (David) Gibbs, of Ohio; grandparents, Eva Crawford, of Indiana, Patrica Smith Lupien, of Ohio, and Donald Smith, of Ohio; aunts, Barb Shaw, of Indiana, Deanna Pernokis, of Indiana, Diana Worthington, of Kansas, Tina (Joel) Zern, of Indiana, Lori (Todd) Stairhime, of Ohio, Debra Lupien, of Pennsylvania, Laure Shannon Richard, of Minnesota, Debra Tone of Alaska, and Tammie Hartel, of Indiana; uncles, John Smith, of Ohio, Terry Shaw, of Indiana, Bill Paulus, of Indiana, John Shaw, of Indiana, and Mark Cowell, of Indiana; and nieces, Elizabeth, Abigail, Sophia and Luna.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Arlin (Hoot) Gibson Sr., and Mary Jane Henderson; aunts, Debra Gibson, Diana Shaw and Arlinda Paulus; uncle, Arlin (Hoot) Gibson Jr.; brother, Samuel Gibson; stepdad, Glen (Gus) Crawford; and step-grandmother, Judy Shultz.
A memorial service will be set at a later date.
Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
