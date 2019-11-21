Thibodaux, La. — Bessie M. (Mergy) Carlton, 83, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Thibodaux, Louisiana.
She was born in Waterloo, Indiana, on Oct. 29, 1935, to Paul H. and Bertha E. (May) Mergy.
Bessie was a rural mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for 25 years before retiring in August 2002.
She was a member of Houma Beauty Shop Quartet for six years when she lived in Louisiana, after her retirement, and she was also a member of D.A.R.
Bessie married Joseph H. Carlton on July 15, 1985, in Burton, Alabama, and he has passed away.
She is survived by three sons, Allen L. Morrison, Jerry W. Morrison, and Thomas G. Morrison; four grandchildren, Christine Cook, Michelle Cook, Jeff Cook and Jerry W. “JR” Morrison Jr.; a sister, Penny King; and five brothers, James Mergy, Bob Mergy, Mark Polloni, Terry Mewhorter and Tom Mewhorter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Hazel Mergy; husband; and a daughter, Barbara J. Morrison.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Waterloo Cemetery, with the Rev. Michael Halferty officiating.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home, of Waterloo, Indiana, is assisting the family with arrangements.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.