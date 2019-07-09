CORUNNA — Tangie K. Harrel, 40, of Corunna, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on May 3, 1979, in Auburn.
Tangie was a 1998 graduate of Garrett High School.
She married Sean J. Harrel on July 22, 2000, in Auburn. He resides in Corunna.
Tangie worked as a guest service representative at Parkview Ortho in Fort Wayne for 14 years.
She and her family attended Pine Hills Church in Kendallville, and she was a support member for Corunna Volunteer Fire Department.
She loved spending time with her family!
Her survivors include her husband, Sean Harrel, of Corunna; son, Carson Harrel, of Corunna; two daughters, Morgan Harrel, of Corunna, and Chloe Harrel, of Corunna; father and mother, Kim and Terri Oster, of Fort Wayne; mother and father, Lisa and Jeff Davis, of Fort Wayne; grandmother, Kay Oster, of Garrett; grandfather, Jack Davis, of Fort Wayne; grandmother, Betty Harrel, of Kansas City, Missouri; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jeff and Patty Harrel, of Lakeland, Florida; sister and brother-in-law, Kylie and Shaun Kemery, of Fort Wayne; sister, Ashley Brown, of Fort Wayne; brother, Markus Oster, of Fort Wayne; sister, Jessica Davis, of Fort Wayne; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Adam and Melissa Harrel, of Orlando, Florida; aunts and uncles, Kerry and Alicia Oster, Kami and John Bodey, Kasey and Kerry Shultz, Tammy Johnson, Tonda Jackson, Cindy and Denny Mandick, Katherine and James Myers, Mike and Paulette Balazs, Richard and Brenda Balazs, James and Cindy Balazs, Susan and Timothy Sparks, Daniel and Holly Balazs, Donald and Mischel Balazs, Jennifer Harrel, and Barbara and James Cason; and her Godchildren, Zander Treesh, Brycelyn Treesh, Chesney Treesh and Abel Treesh.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Larry Oster; grandmother, Janet Davis; and grandparents, Robert and Kathryn Rex and Shirley and Raymond Loriot.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, from 2-8 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., Auburn.
Additional visitation will be held on Saturday, one hour prior to the funeral service from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Pine Hills Church, 4704 Carroll Road in Fort Wayne, with Pastor Mark Buwalda officiating.
Memorial donations may be directed to Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 W. 44th St., Suite 609, New York, NY 10036 and Corunna Volunteer Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna, IN 46730.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.