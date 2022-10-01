BUTLER — Helen I. Coker, 75, of Butler, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.
She was born on Oct. 6, 1946, in Butler, Indiana
Helen detailed cars for Maxton Motors for 10 years and for Montpelier Ohio Auto Auction for 10 years.
Helen enjoyed playing Euchre and Uno, crocheting, camping, fishing reading the Bible, helping others and spending time with family.
Surviving are eight children, David and Loretta Goings Jr., Larry Schmucker, Molly Coleman, Vincent Coleman, Jerry Coker, Michael and Cheryl Kelham, Tom and Rita Burden and Patricia Valencia; five siblings, David Davis, Dennis Davis, Ralph Bard, Sandy Bard and Donald Bard; 27 grandchildren, David Goings III, Denisia Goings, Jeremiah Shaw, Cherokee Maxted, John Goings, William Goings, Matthew Schmucker, Vincent Coleman Jr., Jeremy Coleman, Mackenzie Coleman, Lawrence Lee, Pearl Goble, Loretta Hart, Kenneth Coleman, Chad Coker, Cassie Coker, Christopher Coker, Cordae (Coker) Prince, Nate Delagrange, Chris Delagrange, Derek Delagrange, Jeremy Delagrange, Kacie Kasner, Charles Renfrow, Joshua Valencia, Sara Valencia and Rachel Valencia; and 40 great-grandchildren; Cole Renfrow, Tyler Renfrow, Teyana Renfrow, Paul Turner Jr., James Turner, Lucas Shaw, Danielle Goings, Alexander Maxted, Evillo Coker, Haily Coker, Joshuah and Nikkita Worley, Eric Hart, Dakota Hart, Destiny Hart, Tayler Lee, Latasha Lee, Tara Lee, Laterisha Lee, Tomel Lee, Lu-ke Lee, Lilona Lee, Dekota Limpley, Austin Coleman, Avery Coleman, Rocky Coleman, Jack Coleman, Brant Coleman, Makiah Latta, Haily Galbraith, Caytis Coker, John Clay, Geoffrey Clay, Maddison Schmucker, Benjamin Schmucker, Legacy Schmucker, Heather Coker, Kenneth Coleman, Nichole Coleman, Curtis Coleman and Rosalynn Coleman.
She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Esther and Everett Davis; father and stepmother, Francis and Lucille Bard; four husbands, David Goings Sr., Calvin Reliford, John Hasch and Kenneth Coker; eight siblings, Guy Bard, Lee Bard, Barbara Bard, Roger Bard, Everett Davis Jr., Curtis Davis, Jeffery Davis and Clara May Musser; and a granddaughter, Heather Renfrow.
A private family graveside will take place at South Milford Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the Feller and Clark Funeral Home to help with expenses.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
