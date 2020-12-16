LAGRANGE — Devon T. Hostetler, of LaGrange, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 8, 2020, at Millers Merry Manor in LaGrange, Indiana.
Devon was with us for more than 93 years. He was born in Elkhart County, Indiana, and would have celebrated his 94th birthday on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.
Those who knew him best could tell you he was victorious over the COVID virus, but died of a broken heart and the loneliness and separation brought on by being isolated in a lockdown. Devon and his wife, Ellen, had been inseparable for 69 ½ years, and he missed her greatly since her departure from this earth on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.
Devon grew up in LaGrange County, where he attended a small rural school and went on to Shipshewana High School, where he graduated in 1945.
November of that same year, Devon answered the call into military service. World War II was over, but there was still much need in the United States to repair and restore our land and heal our world. Devon spent his service years in Hawaii, and then was privileged to travel with the Army/Air Force softball team to spread good will in Japan and Asia, by playing softball games and interacting with people whose world had been devastated and destroyed by war. He saw the results of that destruction, but never really wanted to talk about the things he experienced and saw during those years that he served.
Devon married Ellen J. Dyson on May 26, 1951, at Travis Air Force Base in California. Devon was deeply committed to Ellen through 69 ½ years of marriage.
Their union produced eight children, four boys and four girls. There are 23 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren (including one on the way); and one great-great-grandchild (on the way).
Devon was preceded in death by his parents, Trueman Hostetler and Florence (Mast) Hostetler, of LaGrange, Indiana. He was one of six children (four boys and two girls), Delvon Lee (Mary) Hostetler, Marjory (Maurice) Hooley, Donald Jay (Evelyn) Hostetler, Jay Dee (Karlyn) Hostetler and Margaret (John) Yoder.
He is survived by his youngest sister, Margaret (John) Yoder, of Middlebury, Indiana; a brother-in-law, Maurice Hooley, of LaGrange, Indiana; and a sister-in-law, Mary Hostetler, of Leo, Indiana. He is also survived by his eight children, Richard “Dick” (Fran) Hostetler, of Churubusco, Indiana, Sue (Jamie) McAlpin, of Livingston, Tennessee, Paula (Jeff) Herron, of Edmond, Oklahoma, Philip “Phil” (Dianne) Hostetler, of LaGrange, Indiana, Patricia “Pat” (Jim) Fry, of LaGrange, Indiana; Craig (Carole) Hostetler, of Florissant, Missouri, Terry Hostetler, of St. Anthony, Idaho, and Cheryl “Cheri” (Ron) Todd, of Rigby, Idaho.
Devon spent most of his life serving others. In 1956, he and his wife became members of a newly planted church in LaGrange. They served LaGrange Church of Christ for the next 29 years, and raised their family there.
In 1985, Devon and Ellen moved to the Lima, Ohio, area, due to a change in employment. They began to worship with the newly established Church of Christ of Auglaize County in Wapakoneta, Ohio. For almost 15 years they helped guide and grow the group that met there. Their maturity in Christian living, marriage, child-rearing and countless other areas of life, made them a key ingredient in the growth of the congregation.
After retiring, they returned to their first home in LaGrange, Indiana.
Devon was an electrician by trade. He took great pride in his work and was always willing to provide work opportunities for those who needed them.
In his younger years, he enjoyed the competition of playing sports. Although he really didn’t have many hobbies, he enjoyed watching Westview Warrior basketball, spending time with family and building relationships with others. Nearly everyone in LaGrange County knew him, as his investment in the lives of others resulted in a harvest of many friends.
A visitation will take place on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at LaGrange Church of Christ, 407 S. Townline Road, LaGrange, Indiana, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a funeral service immediately following.
Former minister and friend Norm Herron will officiate.
A family burial and graveside service will immediately follow at Shore Cemetery in Shipshewana, Indiana.
In accordance with a statement by the LaGrange County Health Department, masks and social distancing are required at all times, during both the visitation and the services listed above.
Memorials may be made to LaGrange Church of Christ, 407 S. Townline Road, LaGrange, IN 46761.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.